4 arrested in New London heroin, cocaine bust

Four people were arrested as part of a city-wide drug operation in New London.

Police said their "quality of life" task force has been addressing drug activity concerns.

The four suspects were arrested at various times on Thursday.

Todd Smith, 51, Michael Algiere Jr., 18, Maurice Walker, 41, and 32-year-old Riveris Harris.

See their arrest photos here.

Smith was charged with possession of narcotics.

Algiere was charged with criminal attempt to possess narcotics.

Walker was charged with interfering with police, third-degree trespassing, tampering with evidence, possession of narcotics, sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. Police said they seized about 25.8 grams of heroin and $936 in cash.

Harris was charged with interfering with police, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and possession of marijuana. About 3.6 grams of cocaine, about 3.1 grams of marijuana and $6,133 was seized, according to police.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.