Juvenile involved in numerous stolen car incidents arrested in Hartford

A juvenile was arrested by Hartford police for stealing a car on Friday morning.

According to Hartford police, the juvenile, a 17-year-old from New Britain has a lengthy history of stealing cars.

The juvenile was arrested on Friday after police saw a stolen car traveling south on Webster Street around 3:27 a.m.

Police said the juvenile turned into 76 Webster St. and the occupants ran from police.

Officers established a perimeter around the house and saw a male emerge from the backyard of Whitmore Street.

The juvenile suspect was quickly detained.

This same juvenile was also arrested for stealing cars in December 2016, as well as June, September, and October 2017.

Police said he was involved in an incident in November 2017 where he was accused of stealing a car on Maple Avenue in Hartford and being shot in the car.

The juvenile was detained from November 2017 until April 4, 2018. Police said he was released 9 days ago.

According to Hartford Police, this juvenile is also a suspect in a stolen car rollover crash on Capitol Avenue on Thursday morning.

Police said the juvenile parole officer has been notified.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, police have not released his identity.

