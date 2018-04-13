Man arrested for Wolcott gas station robbery

Robert Hadder was arrested by Wolcott police for a gas station robbery (Wolcott Police)

A man was arrested on Friday morning for his involvement in a gas station robbery in March.

Wolcott Police arrested Robert Hadder for a robbery at the Petro Pats Gas Station.

Hadder was found at a home in Waterbury on Friday morning.

Police charged Hadder with larceny.

Hadder had been previously sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2004 for four robberies in Waterbury.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and will be in Waterbury court on Friday.

