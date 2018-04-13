Connecticut receives $5.1 million grant to secure elections

Connecticut is receiving $5.1 million from the federal government to help secure the state's voter registration system.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced the funding on Friday. It's part of a $380 million federal initiative.

Despite a "very real" threat of foreign interference, Merrill says Connecticut's election cybersecurity is strong and has already "successfully repelled an attempt by agents of the Russian government."

She says the new federal funds will help the state reinforce and bolster those cybersecurity efforts.

The federal funds can be used for things like replacing outdated voting machines and upgrading computer systems.

Blumenthal notes how many states have voter registration systems that are at least 10 years old, creating a potential risk.

