Cheshire school put into lockdown after threat made

A school in Cheshire has been put into lockdown after a threat was made.

Cheshire police said the threat was made against Dodd Middle School.

Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, police said nobody is allowed in or out of the building until the lockdown is lifted.

Parents are asked to not respond to the school until such time as the lockdown has been lifted.

It is unclear at this time what the threat said or who is responsible for making it.

