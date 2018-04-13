Lockdown at Cheshire school lifted after threat made

A lockdown at a school in Cheshire has been lifted after a threat was made.

Cheshire police said a student reportedly made a threat against Dodd Middle School.

The lockdown was put into place just before 1 p.m. on Friday. As of right before 2 p.m. it had been lifted.

Based on the investigation, police said there is no credible threat against the school community.

School will dismiss as normal at 2:44 p.m.

It is unclear at this time if any charges are being filed.

