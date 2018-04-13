Ill-stricken honorary police dog with 'puppy bucket list' in need of financial aid

Arlo was sworn in as a Hamden K9 officer in November. (WFSB)

He's already lived well passed his life expectancy.

However, Arlo the honorary Hamden police K9, has taken a turn for the worse.

Arlo suffers from a heart defect, but has defied odds to play the part of a Hamden K9 since November.

He had been doing well until recently.

In perhaps a horrible twist of fate, surgery is now an option for the dog. However, his owner told Channel 3 that she simply doesn't have the money for it.

Ashley Sakelarakis of Woodbridge Animal Control said an account has been set up at the Central Hospital for Veterinary Medicine in North Haven with hopes that donations can help offset the costs.

The account was set up for Arlo/Ashley Sakelarakis .

Channel 3 was there when Arlo was sworn in last fall.

Sakelarakis created a sort of bucket list for him after she adopted him.

She's taken him out for burgers, ice cream and even a visit to the Channel 3 studio on Rocky Hill.

For a dog that was supposed to pass on in October, Sakelarakis is hoping for one more miracle.

Arlo's surgery is scheduled for April 27.

