Rollover crash causes fuel leak, delays on I-84 in Hartford

A rollover crash on I-84 eastbound in Hartford has closed several lanes of traffic.

The crash happened at exit 49.

State police said there was a fuel leak on the highway from the crash that they are working to clean up.

They told travelers to expect delays and lane closures while they work to clear the crash.

