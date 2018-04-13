Rollover crash on I-84 in Hartford clears

A rollover crash on I-84 eastbound in Hartford caused delays in on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at exit 49.

State police said there was a fuel leak on the highway from the crash, which has since been cleaned up.

A few miles of delays were reported while police responded to the crash, however the scene has cleared.

No injuries were reported.

