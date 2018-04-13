Suspect arrested following state police pursuit

State Police arrested a suspect following a pursuit on Friday.

The pursuit started just after 3 p.m. on Route 8 southbound in Watertown near exit 36.

According to state police, the pursuit started after an attempted traffic stop.

The pursuit continued down Route 8 to exit 32 when the suspect got off and went through side roads.

State police said this was not a high-speed chase, and that it remained at or near speed limit throughout the entire chase.

The suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m.

Police have not identified the suspect or released any charges the suspect may be facing at this point.

