Student town hall on gun violence held in Meriden

Last month, coming from near and far, the cries for gun control reform rang across the country.

On Friday, students had a follow up at Platt High School in Meriden.

A smaller discussion was sparked between students and Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Sitting in the library of Platt High, about 100 students engaged in a thoughtful discussion with Blumenthal.



“Since the Parkland massacre, we’ve been riled up and wanting reach out to politicians especially and it was good to have him here so we could voice our concerns,” said Cameron Germe, a junior.



While gun control was a focus, the town hall style format allowed students to use their face time with Blumenthal to discuss other topics that hit home for them.

Education funding, social media privacy, net neutrality and environmental concerns were all on the forefront of the minds of students here.

The town hall lasted a little more than an hour and ended with Blumenthal praising the students.

“They are smart, informed, inquisitive and demanding and that’s the way they should be,” Blumenthal said.

Students also left with a sense that what matters to them was heard and will be represented in Washington, DC.

“The energy and passion they’ve shown here inspired me. It drives me forward, I want to make sure they have the opportunity to really be involved and engaged in ways that make a difference.,” said Blumenthal.

