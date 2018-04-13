Colder, wetter, and icy weather today!

COLD, RAINY & ICY TODAY

Today, for a lack of better words, will be a miserable day – all day -- especially for the middle of April standards. We’ll have a cold east to northeast wind and temperatures may not rise out of the 30s. A rain and sleet mixture will fall in the valleys and an icy glaze and sleet showers will occur in the higher elevations both east and west of the river.

Today, we are in an “Early Warning Weather Alert,” since the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for most of northern Connecticut for possible slippery travel. Be especially careful crossing over bridges and overpasses, as the cold air will be most successful at cooling the bridge decking first.

Rain in the valleys and a light icy mix in the hill swill continue into the night as temperatures hold steady all the way into early Monday morning.

There is also a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for the shorelines of New Haven and Fairfield Counties. Minor flooding is possible close to high tides between 10 PM tonight and 2 PM tomorrow. Water may rise 1.5 to 2.5 above high tide, with waves on top of that rise in water. The most vulnerable areas will be prone to getting wet. High tide will occur at 11:52 PM tonight and 12:20 PM tomorrow.

HEAVY RAIN MONDAY

The same storm responsible for the icy mix Sunday will bring more rain Monday. Temperatures will warm fairly quickly, assuring just rain. But there will be a lot of rain and enough instability that a few thunderstorms are also possible, especially during the afternoon.

The main storm center will pass to the west of Connecticut, which would suggest a warm day. But temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the system’s warm front. If the front moves through the state and we get into a strong southerly flow, temperatures could reach 60 degrees or higher; right now, the models are suggesting that outcome is the most likely scenario.

No matter what the temperature is, heavy rain is a good bet. Between Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, rainfall totals could range from 1-3”.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Showers Tuesday afternoon

Monday’s storm will be gone by Tuesday, but, due to the antecedent upper level low and a cold pocket of air aloft, a few showers could pop up during the afternoon. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy, breezy day with highs in the 50s.

Decent Wednesday

Wednesday should be partly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 60s. A quick moving high pressure cell will be responsible for about an eighteen hour window of time with lesser amounts of clouds.

Rain possible Thursday

A disturbance will move into the state on Thursday with showers or a period of rain. Temperatures could still reach or exceed 60 degrees.

Slightly unsettled Friday and Saturday

Friday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. While a shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday will be very similar to Friday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

