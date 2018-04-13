RIGHT NOW

It is absolutely pouring out there right now. As a matter of fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Fairfield County until 2:15 this afternoon. We've got very heavy rain in parts of the state and we're expecting more throughout the day.

There is also a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for the shorelines of New Haven and Fairfield Counties. Minor flooding is possible close to high tides around 2 PM this afternoon. Water may rise 1.5 to 2.5 above high tide, with waves on top of that rise in water.

IT WAS COLD, RAINY & ICY THIS MORNING

This morning, we were in an “Early Warning Weather Alert,” since the National Weather Service had issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for most of northern Connecticut for slippery travel. Showers moved in overnight. They moved into some pretty cold air – cold enough in the greater Hartford area and to the west and east of the city to support not only rain, but sleet and a little freezing rain. Right now, we're dealing with heavy rain as the temps have moved up.

HEAVY RAIN TODAY

The same storm responsible for the icy mix this morning is bringing more rain today. A lot of rain! There's even enough instability that a few thunderstorms are also possible, especially this afternoon. Rainfall totals could range from 1-3”.

The main storm center will pass to the west of Connecticut, which would suggest a warm day. But temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the system’s warm front. If the front moves through the state and we get into a strong southerly flow, temperatures could reach into the 50s. Right now, we've got those numbers along the shoreline, but we're only in the 40s in northern portions of the state.

It's windy out there right now and it's going to stay that way through the day today. There is a WIND ADVISORY for northern Litchfield County, where west-northwest wind gusts may exceed 45 MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Showers tomorrow afternoon

Today's storm will be gone by tomorrow, but, due to the upper level low and a pocket of cold air aloft, a few showers could pop up during the afternoon. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy, breezy day with highs in the 50s.

Nice Wednesday

Wednesday should be partly sunny and seasonably comfortable with highs in the lower 60s. A quick moving high pressure cell will be responsible for the nicer weather.

Rain possible Thursday

A disturbance will move into the state on Thursday with showers or a period of rain. Temperatures could still reach or exceed 60 degrees.

Slightly unsettled Friday and Saturday

Friday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. While a shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday will be very similar to Friday.

Sunday should be decent. Beginning with sunshine with high pressure nearby, this high pressure system will then quickly move to the east and a new area of low pressure will start to approach. This new storm system will spread clouds into the sky by afternoon. The temperature will remain seasonable.

