Icy tonight, heavy rain tomorrow

10:30 UPDATE

Sleet, rain, and even a little snow has made for tough travel across the state. A little lull in the precipitation has come to some areas; however, it will pick up again over the next few hours. We expect temperatures to slowly edge upward by morning, which should transition some of the sleet and ice to rain and help melt off some of the sleety slush that has fallen, especially at lower elevations.

COLD, RAINY & ICY TONIGHT

Tonight, we are in an “Early Warning Weather Alert,” since the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for most of northern Connecticut for possible slippery travel. Showers over central New Jersey and points south are headed this way and will be here this evening. They will come into air that is cold – cold enough in the higher elevations east and west of Hartford to support not only rain, but sleet and a little freezing rain. Areas away from the sound are the most likely areas to see a little wintry mix, areas near the shore will more likely receive just plain rain. So, if traveling later tonight, be careful since roads may be slick.

Slowly, there will be a transition to plain rain statewide going into the morning Monday. Temperatures overnight and into the morning will either hold steady or start to slowly rise.

There is also a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for the shorelines of New Haven and Fairfield Counties. Minor flooding is possible close to high tides between 10 PM tonight and 2 PM tomorrow. Water may rise 1.5 to 2.5 above high tide, with waves on top of that rise in water. The most vulnerable areas will be prone to getting wet. High tide will occur at 11:52 PM tonight and 12:20 PM tomorrow.

HEAVY RAIN MONDAY

The same storm responsible for the icy mix Sunday will bring more rain Monday. Temperatures will warm fairly quickly, assuring just rain. But there will be a lot of rain and enough instability that a few thunderstorms are also possible, especially during the afternoon.

The main storm center will pass to the west of Connecticut, which would suggest a warm day. But temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the system’s warm front. If the front moves through the state and we get into a strong southerly flow, temperatures could reach into the 50s; right now, the models are suggesting that outcome is the most likely scenario.

No matter what the temperature is, heavy rain is a good bet. Between Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, rainfall totals could range from 1-3”.

After the storm departs, the wind will stir. There is a WIND ADVISORY for northern Litchfield County, where west-northwest wind gusts may exceed 45 MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Showers Tuesday afternoon

Monday’s storm will be gone by Tuesday, but, due to the antecedent upper level low and a cold pocket of air aloft, a few showers could pop up during the afternoon. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy, breezy day with highs in the 50s.

Decent Wednesday

Wednesday should be partly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 60s. A quick moving high pressure cell will be responsible for about an eighteen hour window of time with lesser amounts of clouds.

Rain possible Thursday

A disturbance will move into the state on Thursday with showers or a period of rain. Temperatures could still reach or exceed 60 degrees.

Slightly unsettled Friday and Saturday

Friday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. While a shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday will be very similar to Friday.

Sunday should be decent. Beginning with sunshine with high pressure nearby, this high pressure system will then quickly move to the east and a new area of low pressure will start to approach. This new storm system will spread clouds into the sky by afternoon. The temperature will remain seasonable.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

