Plunging temperatures, rain, and an icy mix in the weekend forecast!

A WARM FRIDAY…

Despite a lot of clouds and scattered showers, temperatures reach the 60s and 70s across the state today! Danbury was one of the warmest locations with a high of at least 76 degrees. The temperature reached at least 74 degrees at the Waterbury/Oxford Airport.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A front will stall across Southern New England tonight, most likely near the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. The front is the boundary between chilly air to the north and mild and to the south. For most of the night, the sky will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 46-54. Patchy dense fog could form, especially near the coast where moist air will flow over the cold water.

DRAMATIC CHANGES THIS WEEKEND…

The most difficult part of the weekend forecast is predicting where temperatures will top out tomorrow before a backdoor cold front sends temperatures plummeting. It is called a backdoor cold front because cool air will move into the state from northeast to southwest, not from the west. The front will slide southward across Connecticut Saturday afternoon. It is possible highs will be in the 50s in Northeastern Connecticut, 60s in the Greater Hartford Area, and 70s in Southwestern Connecticut. This is a very difficult forecast to say the least. However, temperatures will drop across the entire state during the afternoon. When the cool northeasterly wind arrives, so will clouds and perhaps even some spotty rain and drizzle in the afternoon.

The front will slip to the south of New England Saturday night. A north or northeasterly wind will continue to usher in much colder air. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low and middle 30s by Sunday morning. Portions of Northern Connecticut could see some sleet by late Saturday night.

Sunday will be miserable day, especially for the middle of April. We’ll have a cold east to northeast wind and temperatures may not rise out of the 30s! We will also have occasional rain, drizzle, and an icy mix that will include sleet and perhaps even some freezing rain in the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has already been issued for Northern Litchfield County and portions of Central and Western Massachusetts for Saturday night and Sunday.

MONDAY…

A storm system will bring a period of steadier and heavier rain late Sunday night and Monday. There is even a chance for a few thunderstorms Monday in advance of a cold front. The main storm center will pass to the west of Connecticut, but temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the warm front. If the front moves through the state and we get into a strong southerly flow, temperatures could reach 60 degrees or higher. No matter what the temperature is, heavy rain seems like a good bet. Between Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, rainfall totals could range from 1-3”.

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY…

The storm will be gone by Tuesday, but a few showers could pop up in the afternoon. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy, breezy day with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday should be partly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 60s.

A disturbance will move into the state on Thursday with showers or a period of rain. Temperatures could still reach or exceed 60 degrees.

Friday should be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. While a shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

