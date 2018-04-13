State Bond Commission approves money for Newington fuel spill cleanup

The State Bond Commission approved money to help cleanup the fuel spill in Newington (WFSB)

The State Bond Commission comes to the rescue to help the town of Newington.

They approved $1.5 million to clean up an oil spill, caused by a leaking fuel tank.

Cleaning up this spill would have been a huge expense for the town, plus there was a costly investigation to find out why there had not been regular inspections.

This money will be a big help to the town.

The discovery was made at the end of December when 19,000 gallons of diesel oil had spilled from a town fuel pump.

At first, Newington officials blamed a sub-pump for the spill.

Environmental crews soaked up the spill, but it was not under control.

One month later, the town's bus garage had to be demolished and all the soil around it removed. It appears an inspection was long overdue.

The town hired a private investigator to determine what happened.

“We've got a couple of areas where we're still polishing up and sometimes those take more work than the first part of the project,” said Michael Zaliznock, lead environmental professional said in February.

Getting answers was one thing, but getting the money to clean it up was another.

On Friday, members of the State Bond Commission agreed to give Newington $1.5 million for the cleanup.

"There is no controversy when you have a huge oil spill like that. The town did a very good job moving quickly in terms of response. They spent a ton of money with clean up and they needed some help,” said State Representative Tony Guerrera.

The town reached out to their elected leaders and asked for help. They met a few times, and today that help came and they don't have to ask for taxpayers.

