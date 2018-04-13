Cold front brings low temperatures and rain on Saturday

An approaching cold front will bring a drop in temperatures and rain into the state through the weekend.

Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said an approaching ‘back door’ cold front, meaning the air is moving diagonally into the state from the northeast to the southwest, is making its way into the state Friday night.

As this air moves in, DePrest said, temperatures will drop and rain is expected.

“It is possible highs will be in the 50s in Northeastern Connecticut, 60s in the Greater Hartford Area, and 70s in Southwestern Connecticut,” said DePrest.

“This is a very difficult forecast to say the least. However, temperatures will drop across the entire state during the afternoon.”

Through Saturday night into Sunday, more cold air is expected, bringing temperatures into the low and middle 30s.

DePrest is expecting a ‘miserable’ day for April on Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s, rain, drizzle, and an icy mix that could include sleet and perhaps even freezing rain.

