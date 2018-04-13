Four counties in Winter Weather Advisory Sunday

Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties were just recently included in a "Winter Weather Advisory" as a cold front is expected to arrive Sunday night into Monday. Northern Litchfield County has been included in a "Winter Weather Advisory" since Friday afternoon.

Starting later this evening, an approaching cold front will bring a drop in temperatures and rain into the state.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said an approaching ‘back door’ cold front will move into the state tonight. "At a time when Hartford was enjoying a balmy 64 degrees, Rutland, VT was shivering in 27-degree air. That colder air is on the move south and will be here in a matter of hours."

As this air moves in, Cameron said, not only will temperatures drop, but rain showers will form as the heavier cold air undercuts the more buoyant warm air and lifts it.

By Sunday morning, many towns will be experiencing temperatures near freezing with rain, sleet, and possible slippery travel, especially in the higher elevations east and west of Hartford. Due to the possibly slippery conditions, we've launched an Early Warning Weather Day. I

Cameron is expecting a ‘miserable’ day for April on Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s, rain, drizzle, and an icy mix that could include sleet and perhaps even freezing rain.

Conditions won't improve too much on Monday either, when Cameron says we could be expecting heavy rain and possible thunderstorms across the state.

