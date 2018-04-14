Shoreline fire departments hold annual food drive

Several shoreline fire departments have teamed up again this year to host their annual good drive for the Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Pantries.

Donations will be collected on Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be made at any of the locations below.

Old Saybrook Fire Department, 310 Main Street

Westbrook Fire Department, 15 South Main Street

Essex Fire Department, 11 Saybrook Road

Old Saybrook Stop & Shop, 665 Boston Post Road

Clinton Fire Department, 35 East Main Street

Old Saybrook Big Y, 22 Spencer Plain Road

North Madison Fire Department, 864 Opening Hill Road

Chester Fire Department, 6 High Street

Deep River Fire Department, 58 Union Street

They will be collection non-perishable food goods. Those most needed include canned meats, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, beans, pasta, rice and cereal.

You can also make a monetary donation with checks being accepted if made payable to SSKP (with FD food drive in the memo).

For more details, visit the Shoreline Soup Kitchen website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.