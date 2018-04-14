Fishing season kicks off Saturday morning

It's a sure sign of Spring, the first day of fishing season.

An many people, young to old, will hit local lakes and streams with the hopes of landing the big one.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spent the last several weeks stocking local waterways with trout. They'll continue doing so for the through mid-May in may locations.

Thankfully, Mother Nature appeared to cooperate, at least a little bit. Weather conditions Saturday morning are excellent for heading out to cast your line.

However, Meteorologist Mike Cameron says you'll only get a in a few hours before you'll notice the conditions changing. So keep the WFSB app nearby to stay alert. If you don't have it already you can download it here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.