Crews battling fire in Seymour apartment building

Multiple crews are battling a fire that started in an apartment building in Seymour.

According to Beacon Falls Fire Department, the fire started at the apartments on 380 South Main Street on Saturday afternoon.

Companies from Oxford, Ansonia, Bethany, Woodbridge, and Beacon Falls are assisting, while Naugatuck and Prospect are assisting Beacon Falls.

Several other companies are providing station coverage in Seymour and Oxford.

