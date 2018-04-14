Dozens displaced after fire damages Seymour apartment building

Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which is an incestuous relationship.More >
Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which is an incestuous relationship.More >
Plainville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens who they said may be driving a stolen car.More >
Plainville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens who they said may be driving a stolen car.More >
The CEO behind Bratz dolls and Little Tikes toys is officially making his bid for Toys "R" Us.More >
The CEO behind Bratz dolls and Little Tikes toys is officially making his bid for Toys "R" Us.More >
A case of E.coli has been linked to 17 cases of sickness reported in several states, including two in Connecticut.More >
A case of E.coli has been linked to 17 cases of sickness reported in several states, including two in Connecticut.More >
Police said the marijuana had been in storage at a warehouse in Pilar, about 40 miles west of Buenos Aires, before it vanished.More >
Police said the marijuana had been in storage at a warehouse in Pilar, about 40 miles west of Buenos Aires, before it vanished.More >
The mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck, police said.More >
The mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck, police said.More >
Northern Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties are in a "Winter Weather Advisory" as a cold front is expected to arrive tonight.More >
Northern Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties are in a "Winter Weather Advisory" as a cold front is expected to arrive tonight.More >
After enjoying highs in the low 70s and 60s today, the warmth is going to get chased out of the state. Cold air is just to our north now; in Rutland, VT, for example, the temperature is 27, while at the same time Hartford is enjoying 64 degrees.More >
After enjoying highs in the low 70s and 60s today, the warmth is going to get chased out of the state. Cold air is just to our north now; in Rutland, VT, for example, the temperature is 27, while at the same time Hartford is enjoying 64 degrees.More >
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) is hosting a rally Saturday on the steps of the Capitol.More >
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) is hosting a rally Saturday on the steps of the Capitol.More >
The Damascus sky lights up as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital.More >
The Damascus sky lights up as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital.More >