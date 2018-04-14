Dozens displaced after fire damages Seymour apartment building

Dozens of people are displaced after a large fire damaged an apartment complex in Seymour on Saturday afternoon.

The fire erupted at 380 South Main Street just after 2 p.m.

Multiple firefighters from companies in the surrounding towns were called in to fight the fire, which officials said took over an hour to completely knock down. Even still, officials said a firetruck will remain on scene overnight in case of hot spots.

Channel 3 spoke with a 30-year resident of the building who said she was in disbelief.

"It’s crazy. I can’t even believe this like. I’m like in shock," said 70-year-old, Seymour resident, Elaine Adley. "My cats in there still. They tried to get him but he’s probably hiding."

Channel 3 received multiple pictures from eyewitnesses that show the flames ripping through the roof.

"Oh, very scary," said eyewitness Edith Anderson, whose house backs up to the apartments.

"That’s why I said we jumped out and ran outside and started screaming to get everybody out of the building. And the girl just told me, if you didn’t scream likely that we wouldn’t have taken it seriously."

Out of the 20 apartment units, Seymour Deputy Fire Marshal Tim Willis told Channel 3 that 8 of them are heavily damaged. A total of 26 people are seeking help with the Red Cross tonight.

"Certainly, any time we talk fire it’s devastating," said Willis. "Right now, we don’t know of any civilian injuries or injuries to animals."

Companies from Oxford, Ansonia, Bethany, Woodbridge, and Beacon Falls assisted, while Naugatuck and Prospect assisted Beacon Falls.

Several other companies are providing station coverage in Seymour and Oxford.

"Initially, an aggressive interior attack was attempted. They lost a water source so they had some difficulty establishing that," described Willis.

Adley told Channel 3 that tonight she will stay with family. She said she is glad her neighbors are alive.

"I’m just glad everybody got out safe," said Adley.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

