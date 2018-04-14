Two people displaced after fire in South Windsor house

Two people are displaced after a fire tore through their South Windsor home on Saturday afternoon. (WFSB)

The fire took place on Diane Drive just after 4:30 p.m.

Within 9 minutes, firefighters said they arrived to see fire and smoke showing from the single-story ranch house.

Firefighters said they had to take an aggressive interior attack to knock down the fire, which they said was under control by 4:55 p.m.

Firefighters said 25 members and 2 engines were called to assist.

Firefighters said no one was injured, and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants with housing.

The cause and origin is under investigation.

