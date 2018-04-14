PD: One dead in motorcycle crash in Manchester on Saturday

One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail in Manchester on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash took place in the area of 267 Highland Street just after 4 p.m.

Police said they believe the motorcyclist was travelling at a high speed and lost control.

Police said the operator was pronounced dead on scene.

The person’s identification is pending the notification of next of kin.

Police said the road was closed for several hours following the crash, but has since reopened.

