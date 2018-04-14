PD: Man hit by car while checking car battery in Winsted

Winsted Police said a man was struck by a car while checking his car’s battery in Winsted on Saturday.

Police said they responded to reports of a crash in the area of 288 Torringford Rd just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Through investigation, police said that a 21-year-old Winsted man’s car stalled while backing out of a driveway, which police said prompted him to check his car’s battery.

Police said an approaching car struck his car, and subsequently, the man.

Police said he was taken via LIFESTAR to Hartford Hospital.

Police said the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

