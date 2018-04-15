Rain and wintry mix make for slippery conditions Sunday into Monday

Rain and wintry mix may make for slippery conditions Sunday night into very early Monday morning.

Precipitation in the form of rain, snow, and sleet has begun to accumulate in much of the state Sunday evening. Meteorologist Mike Cameron said that some weather watchers saw sleet accumulations approaching one inch.

According to Cameron, rain and a light icy mix will continue to fall overnight and more minor accumulations are possible.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron expects the temperatures to slowly inch up overnight, changing precipitation to rain gradually from south to north and from lower elevations to higher elevations; however, icy conditions may linger at the highest elevations in northwestern Connecticut well into the morning Monday.

Roads may be slippery in the higher hills early tomorrow, Cameron said. Roads should be mainly wet in the CT River Valley, the Shoreline and over other lower terrain by the morning rush.

By late morning, rain will start to intensify, Cameron said. Heavy rain is possible between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and thunder and gusty wind may also accompany this rain. As rain comes down heavily, street and urban flooding is possible momentarily.

After the heavy rain, strong wind may follow, Cameron said. A wind advisory is in effect for northern Litchfield County; high wind warnings are in effect for this time over the Berkshires.

Track the storm on the Channel 3 Pinpoint Doppler Live Radar.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for New Haven and Fairfield counties. Cameron said minor flooding could occur between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 2 p.m. on Monday.

"There is also a coastal flood advisory for tonight and tomorrow for the high tide cycles," Cameron said.

Monday will be soggy and when all is said and done, Cameron said the storm will dump a total of 1-3” of rainfall. Cameron is forecasting temperatures of 60 degrees or higher.

Tuesday might bring a few rain showers, skies will be cloudy, and highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the lower 60s with partly sunny skies, according to Cameron.

Thursday could bring rain showers and Cameron said he expects highs around the 60 degree mark.

Friday will be cool, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Cameron said there will be a chance for rain showers.

