Sunday evening calls for rain and a wintry mix

A winter weather advisory has been issued for counties in northern Connecticut (WFSB)

A wintry mix could fall east and west of the Connecticut River (WFSB)

Sunday will feel much like winter, with a mix falling across parts of the state and temperatures hovering around the 30 degree mark.

Although most of Connecticut will see rain, Channel 3’s Meteorologist, Mike Cameron said a wintry mix of rain will fall east and west of the Connecticut River, and in the hills.

"As the day goes on and any precipitation develops, there could be some sleet mixing in and maybe even a light glazing," Cameron said.

According to Cameron, rain and a light icy mix will continue to fall into the evening, and temperatures will hold steady into Monday morning.

Track the storm on the Channel 3 Pinpoint Doppler Live Radar.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for New Haven and Fairfield counties. Cameron said minor flooding could occur between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 2 p.m. on Monday.

"There is also a coastal flood advisory for tonight and tomorrow for the high tide cycles," Cameron said.

Monday will be soggy and when all is said and done, Cameron said the storm will dump a total of 1-3” of rainfall. Cameron is forecasting temperatures of 60 degrees or higher.

Tuesday might bring a few rain showers, skies will be cloudy, and highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the lower 60s with partly sunny skies, according to Cameron.

Thursday could bring rain showers and Cameron said he expects highs around the 60 degree mark.

Friday will be cool, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Cameron said there will be a chance for rain showers.

