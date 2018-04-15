Local legislators react to Syrian airstrikes

Lawmakers across the country continue to weigh in on the air strikes against the Assad regime, including those in office from Connecticut.

National lawmakers may have mixed reactions to the airstrikes, but they all agree future attacks must go through Congress.

Two days ago, the United States, France, and the UK launches 105 missiles against Syria.

Senator Chris Murphy spoke with Channel 3 on Saturday afternoon.

“I think these strikes are a bad idea. I think they’re a bad idea because there is no legal authorization from Congress and there’s no sign that they’re going to actually change Assad’s behavior,” said Senator Murphy.

It is suspected that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad launched a chemical attack on his own people last Sunday. Dozens have died.

President Trump aid the attack, which was coordinated with allies, France and the UK, targeted infrastructure critical to Syria’s chemical weapons program.

“Assad deserves everything that he is getting. He is an evil man,” said Senator Murphy.

“The question is, are these strikes actually going to change the reality on the ground in Syria for the better?”

Representative Elizabeth Esty issued a statement on Friday evening, after President Trump announced the airstrikes were slated to begin, without Congressional approval.

“Continued military engagement in Syria will require congressional approval,” said Representative Esty. “Having a debate and a vote is the right thing to do for our Constitution and our country.”

Representative John Larson agreed that Congress bears constitutional responsibility for any of war, but said swift action is needed.

“I commend the President for working with our allies to conduct swift action to punish such heinous crimes against humanity,” said Representative Larson.

The Syrian regime has denied allegations of using chemical weapons.

“I don’t think that we should be involved in the Civil War,” said Senator Murphy. “I think we should be in Syria to get rid of ISIS, but I don’t think we should be in the middle of a conflict between Assad and the rebel forces.”

This attack against Syria comes exactly one year after U.S. missiles were launched at a Syrian air base.

