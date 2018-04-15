Naugatuck Police locate missing teen - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Naugatuck Police locate missing teen

The Naugatuck Police Department have safely located a teenage boy who they said went missing on Sunday.

Police said the 16 year old went missing on Sunday just before 9:25 a.m.

Police are encouraging those with information to contact Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221.

