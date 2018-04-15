Rain and sleet hit the ground in Vernon on Sunday

Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 206 million eggs in nine states after discovering they have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.More >
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >
Plainville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens who they said may be driving a stolen car.More >
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail in Manchester on Saturday afternoon, police said.More >
A tree removal worker died after a fall from a tree on Saturday morning.More >
Rain and wintry mix may make for slippery conditions Sunday night into Monday morning.More >
A prominent gay rights attorney who led lawsuits legalizing same-sex marriage set himself on fire in Brooklyn on Saturday morning in a fatal plea for action on issues related to the environment.More >
Winsted Police said a man was struck by a car while checking his car’s battery in Winsted on Saturday.More >
A juvenile was arrested by Hartford police for stealing a car on Friday morning.More >
The same storm responsible for the icy mix Sunday will bring more rain Monday. Temperatures will warm fairly quickly, assuring just rain. But there will be a lot of rain and enough instability that a few thunderstorms are also possible, especially during the afternoon.More >
