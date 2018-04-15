Crews fight fire in Vernon apartment building on Sunday

Firefighters were called in to fight a fire that started in an apartment building in Vernon on Sunday evening.

The fire took place in the Vernon Pines apartments on Regan Street just after 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the fire started in one unit, and was knocked down quickly.

Officials said most of the residents are cleared to return to their apartments.

No injuries were reported.

