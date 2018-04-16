Tractor-trailer crash in Windsor causing delays

Pack your patience if you are driving on I-91 north on Monday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed on the highway.

Connecticut State Police is warning everyone to slow it down because of a wintry mix that is causing issues on the roadways.

Troopers said no one was hurt in the crash by exit 38 in Windsor. The tractor-trailer ended up on the median just before 3 a.m. Monday.

According to state police at Troop H, the HOV lanes in both directions were shut down for a few hours. There are still some delays in that area.

Investigators said the wintry mix mostly likely played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.