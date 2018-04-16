Slippery conditions to give way to heavy rain, possible thunderstorms

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A spring storm brought sleet, rain and a little snow to parts of the state overnight and wreaked havoc on the morning commute.

A winter weather advisory is in place Monday for Litchfield County because of the slippery conditions.

"Showers moved in overnight," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "They moved into some pretty cold air, cold enough in the greater Hartford area and to the west and east of the city to support not only rain, but sleet and a little freezing rain."

A transition to plain rain statewide is expected as the day continues.

"The same storm responsible for the icy mix overnight and [Monday] morning will bring more rain [Monday]," Haney said. "Temperatures will warm fairly quickly, assuring just rain."

Haney said there will be enough instability that a few thunderstorms may be possible during the afternoon.

How warm it gets depends on the progress of the storm's front.

"If the front moves through the state and we get into a strong southerly flow, temperatures could reach into the 50s," Haney said. "Right now, the models are suggesting that outcome is the most likely scenario."

Regardless, 1 to 3 inches of rain is a safe bet, Haney predicted.

It's going to be a windy day. Gusts of up to 45 mph are possible.

A wind advisory has been issued for northern Litchfield County.

"[Monday's] storm will be gone by [Tuesday], but, due to the upper level low and a pocket of cold air aloft, a few showers could pop up during the afternoon," Haney said. "We are forecasting a mostly cloudy, breezy day with highs in the 50s."

Temps may head back into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, but rain could return on Thursday.

