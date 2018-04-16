Spring storm causes flooding across state

A spring storm that brought sleet, rain and a little snow to parts of the state overnight transitioned over to heavy rain, which caused flooding for some.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Fairfield and part of New Haven counties. A flood advisory is in place for Hartford, Tolland Windham, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties.

This storm definitely brought a mixed bag of precipitation across the state, starting on Sunday evening.

"Parts of the state received 1-2” of sleet and that made for a big mess for the morning commute in many parts of the state," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

The story for most of Monday was the torrential rainfall, along with some lightning and thunder.

Police across the state, in towns like Hamden, Newington, and Berlin, reported that a number of streets were flooded and urged drivers to avoid driving through them. Several streets in towns along the shoreline were also shut down due to flooding.

"On the higher end, we have reports of 3.99” in West Hartford, 3.67” in West Bristol, 3.58” in Wolcott, 3.08” in Woodbridge, 2.98” in New Haven, and 2.84” at the Classical Magnet School in Hartford," DePrest said.

The heaviest rain has moved out of the state, but some scattered showers may linger Monday evening.

The sky will be mostly cloudy overnight, and temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

A day of clouds and scattered showers is on tap for Tuesday.

"While we may see a few intervals of sunshine, clouds will win out," DePrest said.

Wednesday looks like the only completely dry day this week, with temperatures between 55 and 60 degrees.

The rain returns on Thursday.

