Wintry morning leads to heavy rain, flooding

Darien police reported that a number of roads in town were flooded. The area was under a flash flood warning. (Darien police)

A spring storm that brought sleet, rain and a little snow to parts of the state overnight has transitioned over to heavy rain.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Fairfield and part of New Haven counties. A flood advisory is in place for Hartford, Tolland Windham, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties.

Police in Darien reported that a number of streets were flooded and urged drivers to avoid driving through them. Other cities and towns reported flooding issues as well.

"The same storm responsible for the icy mix overnight and [Monday] morning will bring more rain [Monday]," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Temperatures will warm fairly quickly, assuring just rain."

Haney said there will be enough instability that a few thunderstorms may be possible during the afternoon.

Channel 3 received viewer reports of thunder and lightning across the state.

How warm the temperatures get depends on the progress of the storm's front.

"If the front moves through the state and we get into a strong southerly flow, temperatures could reach into the 50s," Haney said. "Right now, the models are suggesting that outcome is the most likely scenario."

Regardless, 1 to 3 inches of rain is a safe bet, Haney predicted.

It's also a windy day. Gusts of up to 45 mph are possible.

A wind advisory has been issued for northern Litchfield County.

The storm should wrap up during the early evening hours.

"[Monday's] storm will be gone by [Tuesday], but, due to the upper level low and a pocket of cold air aloft, a few showers could pop up during the afternoon," Haney said. "We are forecasting a mostly cloudy, breezy day with highs in the 50s."

Temps may head back into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, but rain could return on Thursday.

