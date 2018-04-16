Hartford wakes up to a coating of snow, sleet

Folks in downtown Hartford woke up to a spring coating of sleet and snow.

It made for a tricky commute there and across northern Connecticut.

Slush was on the roads and the sidewalks were slippery. It was a challenge for drivers.

The precipitation has since changed over to rain in the area.

People who spoke with Channel 3 called the weather an abrupt change to what they experienced over the weekend.

"Feels like I was outside enjoying the sun yesterday and this is pretty much the opposite," said Patrick McPadden of Vernon.

Still, they're treating the day like a winter one.

“Unexpected, I guess," McPadden said. "I didn’t know it was coming but here we are. It’s pretty slippery already. I only [have] been driving for five minutes or so.”

School delays have been pouring into the newsroom since early Monday morning. See the list here.

For more on the forecast, head here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.