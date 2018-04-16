Slushy, wintry mess greeted drivers across the state Monday morning

Folks in downtown Hartford woke up to a spring coating of sleet and snow on Monday morning.

It made for a tricky commute there and across northern Connecticut.

“Very confused. And I’m cold. And I did not come out here prepared with a winter jacket," said Hattie Schwartz in Hartford.

Slush was on the roads and the sidewalks were slippery. It was a challenge for drivers.

Crashes were reported in Rocky Hill, New Haven and Windsor. A number of other incidents were also reported.

The precipitation has since changed over to rain across the state.

On Monday afternoon, AAA said they had received over 500 calls for service in the greater Hartford area since the morning.

They had a lot of calls for tows, however it is unclear how many had gotten stranded in high water.

People who spoke with Channel 3 called the weather an abrupt change to what they experienced over the weekend.

"Feels like I was outside enjoying the sun yesterday and this is pretty much the opposite," said Patrick McPadden of Vernon.

Still, they're treating the day like a winter one.

“Unexpected, I guess," McPadden said. "I didn’t know it was coming but here we are. It’s pretty slippery already. I only [have] been driving for five minutes or so.”

School delays poured into the newsroom since early Monday morning.

“And everyone keeps telling me just one more week, just one more week it’ll start to warm up and I wake up every week and I’m like, ‘ok who’s going to lie to me this week,'" Schwartz said.

