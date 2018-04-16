Rolled over vehicle lands in front of New Haven child care center

Police are investigating a rollover crash on Sherman Avenue in New Haven Monday morning. (WFSB)

A rollover crash in New Haven is under investigation.

It happened on Monday around 3:50 a.m. at Sherman Avenue and Goff Street.

Police said multiple vehicles were involved.

A Channel 3 crew at the scene reported seeing a flipped-over truck in front of the nearby First Step Child Care & Learning Center. Extensive damage was also seen to a red Subaru.

Police had the area blocked off with tape.

However, they have not released any details.

They did say it may be weather-related.

There's no word on injuries.

