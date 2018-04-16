SUV, school bus involved in Rocky Hill crash

A crash involving a SUV and a school bus blocked off an entry ramp to I-91 south in Rocky Hill Monday morning. (WFSB)

A crash involving a SUV and a school bus in Rocky Hill blocked an entry ramp onto Interstate 91 south Monday morning.

According to Rocky Hill police, it happened on West Street in front of the exit 23 on ramp.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital for a "bump on the head," according to police.

A photo taken at the scene showed heavy front-end damage to the SUV.

There's no word on a cause for the crash.

