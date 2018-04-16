Thieves snag 5 cars in Branford, all with keys inside

Police in Branford are reminding drivers to remove their keys and keep vehicles locks.

Capt. Geoff Morgan reported on Monday that five vehicles were recently stolen from the Pine Orchard section of the town.

Morgan said all five vehicles had the keys inside. Many cars were unlocked.

Others were rummaged through, police said.

"Please lock your cars and take your keys," Morgan said.

There's no word on any suspects.

