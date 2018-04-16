Truck driver struck, killed while refueling vehicle in Windsor

A man from East Windsor was struck and killed while on the side of the highway in Windsor over the weekend.

State police identified the victim as 36-year-old Timothy Sanderson.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Troopers said Sanderson parked in his Ford F-350 in the right shoulder of Interstate 91 north near the exit 36 off-ramp.

He left the truck to refuel it.

The driver of a Nissan Altima had slowed in a deceleration lane to leave the limited-access highway portion of I-91.

State police said the driver of the Altima struck Sanderson and his open driver side door. Sanderson had been standing near the white fog line of the right shoulder at the time.

Sanderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

