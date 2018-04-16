Spike in flu-related illnesses seen in CT

Public health officials in Connecticut say there has been a spike in flu-related illnesses and hospitalizations.

Flu activity is past peak in the state, but it has actually increased during the last several weeks, in part due to the circulation of influenza B.

The Department of Public Health said this month an increase of influenza B viruses has been causing a "second wave" of the flu that already hit the state hard.

“They are really just different names for viruses that can cause similar clinical presentations. Both of them can result in patients being hospitalized and unfortunately both of these types of strains can result in death for patients," said Dr. Virginia Bieluch, Chief of Infectious Disease at the Hospital of Central CT.

So far, nearly 10,300 people have tested positive for flu in the state, and more than 3,000 have been hospitalized.

The Dept. of Public Health has recorded 138 flu-related deaths this season, up from 131 the week before the release was issued. The number of deaths is the highest it's been in five years.

“For both types of influenza the very young and the very old. People whose immune systems don’t function normally. People who have heart disease and lung disease are most at risk," Bieluch said.

Unfortunately, experts say elevated flu activity will likely continue into May.

That means, believe it or not, there is still time to get a flu shot.

