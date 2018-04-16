Heavy downpours lead to flooding across the state

Middletown Avenue in New Haven was flooded on Monday (WFSB)

A morning of sleet and heavy rain has led to flooding in parts of the state.

Part of Middletown Avenue in New Haven was shut down to traffic a little before noon on Monday due to flooding.

The city’s Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana said Middletown Avenue wasn’t the only road closed.

Officials have also shut down Union Avenue near Meadow, Brewery Street near the post office, and Chapel and Mill streets.

More closures are expected as high tide approaches at 12:22 p.m.

Police in Berlin have closed part of Route 15 north between Woodlawn Road and Demming Road due to flooding.

Milford police said Post Road at Roses Mill is down to one lane, and several other roads are seeing heavy ponding.

Newhall Street in Hamden was shut down near Millrock Road due to flooding around noon.

Police in Darien said they received numerous reports of flooded roads, underpasses, and overflowing lakes and rivers.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for our area. We are receiving numerous reports of flooded roadways, underpasses, overflowing lakes and rivers, and vehicles becoming disabled in rising water. DO NOT drive around barricades and avoid flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/u6OBwWXWje — Darien Police (@DarienPD) April 16, 2018

