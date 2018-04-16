Heavy downpours lead to flooding along shoreline

Middletown Avenue in New Haven was flooded on Monday (WFSB)

A morning of sleet and heavy rain has led to flooding in parts of the state.

In New Haven, some of the busiest roads in the Elm City were impassable because of the mid-day downpours.

The roads cleared up just in time for rush hour, but nobody was getting around easily during lunch time.

Part of Middletown Avenue in New Haven was shut down to traffic a little before noon due to flooding.

At that time, the city’s Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana said Middletown Avenue wasn’t the only road closed.

Officials also closed Union Avenue near Meadow, Brewery Street near the post office, and Chapel and Mill streets.

Follow traffic updates here.

Continuing along the shoreline, Milford Police said Post Road at Roses Mill was down to one lane at one point on Monday, and several other roads saw heavy ponding.

On Monday evening, water still covered the road around Bayview Beach, and it was a marked improvement to what it looked like earlier in the day.

Neighbors say this water is a combination of rain and the high tide.

"I knew it was going to flood, but I didn’t think it was going to be as bad as this," said homeowner Marie Shuster.

The Bayview Beach area is so prone to flooding. They have sirens on street corners and when they go off, residents know to get their cars to higher ground.

"The rains were really strong today, they came in these bands. I haven’t seen that type of rain in quite awhile," said Victor Lamberti.

Monday morning proved to be one of those days where those warnings were heeded.

The roads in that area were under water for the majority of the day, as residents say the timing of the torrential rain collided with high tide.

"Between the water coming up the drains and over the beach and the water coming down the street, we didn’t stand a chance," Lamberti said.

Many residents are all too familiar with these scenes. Their homes are on stilts and their cars were parked elsewhere, so no property damage on Monday, just a lot of water and a lot of waiting for it to recede.

Newhall Street in Hamden was also closed near Millrock Road due to flooding around noon.

Police in Darien said they received numerous reports Monday morning of flooded roads, underpasses, and overflowing lakes and rivers.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for our area. We are receiving numerous reports of flooded roadways, underpasses, overflowing lakes and rivers, and vehicles becoming disabled in rising water. DO NOT drive around barricades and avoid flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/u6OBwWXWje — Darien Police (@DarienPD) April 16, 2018

Towns not along the shoreline saw some localized flash flooding as well.

Berlin Police had closed part of Route 15 north between Woodlawn Road and Deming Road due to flooding. Detours were set up for drivers.

Part of Route 322 near Old Mountain Road on the Wolcott/Southington line was also blocked off after some rocks and other debris from the mountain fell into the road.

Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app for the latest weather updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.