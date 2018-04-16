Hartford Sweat Supports the Channel 3 Kids Camp Though Yoga

3 Cares and Hartford Sweat presents Electroflo on Saturday May 12th, 2018 from 12:00-1:30 PM at Hartford Sweat 7777 Main Street Hartford, CT.

3 Cares and Hartford Sweat presents Electroflo on Saturday May 12th, 2018 from 12:00-1:30 PM at Hartford Sweat 7777 Main Street Hartford, CT. All proceeds for this donation-based Vinyasa yoga class will benefit the Channel 3 Kids Camp. Get your groove on at this all levels upbeat class that is sure to get you moving!

Irene O’Connor will be kicking off the celebration and our very own Jennifer Lee will be a participant in the class.

