Plainville police look to identify woman accused in AT&T store t - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Plainville police look to identify woman accused in AT&T store theft

Posted: Updated:
(Plainville Police) (Plainville Police)
(Plainville Police) (Plainville Police)
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -

Plainville police are looking to identify a woman accused of stealing items from a cell phone store.

Police said the woman allegedly stole numerous items from the AT&T store.

The theft reportedly happened on April 12.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-747-1616.?

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.