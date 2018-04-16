Hartford's mayor bows out of race for governor

Hartford's mayor has decided to drop out of the race to become Connecticut's next governor.

Mayor Luke Bronin announced his decision on Monday.

“After four months spending evenings and weekends on the road all across our state, I’m confident that there is a path ahead in this primary and in this general election for our campaign," Bronin said in a statement. "We’ve gained strong support from delegates heading into the convention. And thanks to thousands of supporters, we’ve raised enough money to be confident of reaching the threshold for public financing under the Citizens Election Program."

Bronin said he'll instead stay focused on being the capital city's mayor.

“I’ve kept my commitment to Hartford at the forefront of my mind," Bronin said. "After thinking hard and wrestling with this decision, I have decided to end my exploratory committee and stay focused on my work as mayor."

Bronin said last fall, the city and the state were able to make strides in repairing Hartford's financial situation.

It had been on the brink of bankruptcy.

“I also don’t want my status in this race to be a reason for people to condemn or politicize the agreement we reached with the state," Bronin said. "I don’t want anyone to undermine our city as a way of getting at me, and I cannot let Hartford’s future become the casualty of a political fight."

