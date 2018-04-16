Newington officials suggest parents pick children up from school due to weather

School officials in Newington say because of the weather, school buses could be running late this afternoon.

On Monday, officials told parents it might make it easier if they can pick their children up from school if they are able to.

The heavy rain is causing flooding across town, like many towns and cities around the state are also experiencing.

The flooding may cause road closures, which was expected impact travel for school buses.

School officials said this was a suggestion so that students did not need to walk a long way in the pouring rain.?

