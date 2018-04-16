Serious crash closes Route 32 in Mansfield

Carrie Underwood made her first television appearance since injuring her face in strong form at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, owning the stage with her powerhouse vocals.More >
Three children remain missing and so many questions persist in the mystery of how the Hart family's SUV ended up at the bottom of a 100-foot Mendocino County, California, cliff.More >
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.More >
A crash involving a SUV and a school bus in Rocky Hill blocked an entry ramp onto Interstate 91 south Monday morning.More >
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >
Plainville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens who they said may be driving a stolen car.More >
A spring storm that brought sleet, rain and a little snow to parts of the state overnight has transitioned over to heavy rain.More >
Online shoppers have gotten used to seeing that line on checkout screens before they click "purchase." But a case before the Supreme Court could change that.More >
A man from East Windsor was struck and killed while on the side of the highway in Windsor over the weekend.More >
School officials in Newington say because of the weather, school buses could be running late this afternoon.More >
