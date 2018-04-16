Serious crash involving garbage truck closes Route 32 in Mansfield

Route 32 in Mansfield was closed on Monday for a serious crash (WFSB)

A serious crash closed part of Route 32 in Mansfield on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around noon on Route 32 near Route 44. The road remains closed while police investigate.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, Connecticut State Police said. One of the vehicles involved appears to be a garbage truck.

A life-threatening injury was reported.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

